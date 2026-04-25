Shenzhou-21 astronauts send Space Day greetings from orbit

Xinhua) 09:46, April 25, 2026

Chinese astronauts Zhang Lu (R), Wu Fei (C) and Zhang Hongzhang attend a send-off ceremony at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Oct. 31, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-21 crew aboard China's Tiangong space station recorded a special video message on Friday to mark the 11th Space Day of China, extending their best wishes for the steady progress of the nation's space program.

"On this occasion, we wish China's space endeavors continued success and encourage all those with a passion for space to journey bravely toward the vast universe," said Zhang Lu, commander of the Shenzhou-21 mission, in the video.

Zhang, a two-time space traveler, has just set a new personal record for the most extravehicular activities (EVAs) among Chinese astronauts, witnessing and contributing to China's evolution from a late starter in space to a major space power.

Observed nationwide on April 24 each year, Space Day of China commemorates the launch of the country's first satellite, Dongfanghong-1, on April 24, 1970. The commemorative date was officially designated in 2016.

Wu Fei, the youngest astronaut to have performed a space mission in China, also shared his inspiring life story in the recorded video.

In October 2003, as a child watching the return of the Shenzhou-5 spacecraft, he wrote a simple wish on a piece of paper: "I want to go to space." In October 2025, he was unveiled as a member of the Shenzhou-21 crew, turning his childhood dream into reality.

"Living and working aboard our space station, I have come to understand more deeply that children's curiosity is the most precious fuel for space exploration, and the books they read are the tickets to the stars," Wu noted.

He delivered an encouraging message to young space enthusiasts. "The future of China's space program will one day rest in your hands. I hope you stay curious about the unknown, examine every new finding with rigorous care, and cherish your dreams as you would a precious collection," he said.

Zhang Hongzhang, China's second payload specialist to journey into space, said every day onboard the space station holds special meaning, as it combines scientific ideals with spaceflight dreams.

"With the starry sky for companion and clouds drifting nearby, our loyal hearts light up the heavens," Zhang recited a poetic verse.

"As space explorers of the new era, we express our aspirations through poetry and make them real with concrete actions, jointly building the boundless glory of China's space program," he said.

The Shenzhou-21 crew entered the Tiangong space station on Nov. 1, 2025. They have now been in orbit for more than five months and are in good condition. After a thorough assessment, their stay in orbit will be extended by approximately one month, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

A Long March-2F Y22 rocket carrying the Shenzhou-22 spaceship blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ge Lixin/Xinhua)

PREPARATIONS FOR NEW MISSIONS

At the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the country's only manned spacecraft launch site, space professionals celebrated Space Day by cautiously making preparations for upcoming missions, including the Shenzhou-23 flight.

Inside the test and launch control hall, equipment indicator lights flickered as real-time data scrolled across screens. Qiao Liqing, a rocket system commander, closely monitored each data set while delivering precise commands from the operation panel.

"For us in the test and launch sector, the best way to celebrate the Space Day is to ensure the Long March rocket ignites on time and delivers the Shenzhou spacecraft into precise orbit," said Qiao, who has participated in 15 manned space launch missions.

"The Shenzhou-23 mission is now at a critical stage," said Qiao. He is now coordinating the entire rocket test and launch process for the upcoming Shenzhou-23 mission.

The launch center has completed a series of preparations, including inspections and maintenance of ground-based rocket test and launch control equipment, propellant filling drills for the spacecraft, and emergency search and rescue drills for the mission.

China is set to launch the Shenzhou-23 and Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft from Jiuquan in 2026, while the Shenzhou-22 and Shenzhou-23 spacecraft will return to the Dongfeng landing site in sequence.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)