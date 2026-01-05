Home>>
China concludes its first astronaut cave-training mission
(Xinhua) 10:11, January 05, 2026
CHONGQING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's first astronaut cave-training mission has been accomplished in southwestern Chongqing Municipality, with 28 astronauts taking part.
Organized and led by the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, the nearly month-long training covered more than 10 subjects, including environmental monitoring, cave mapping, simulated space-to-ground communications and team-focused psychological training.
