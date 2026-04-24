In pics: elderly care center in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 17:02, April 24, 2026

Senior citizens rest at the No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China, April 23, 2026. The No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area covers a total area of 55,000 square meters, including 21,000 square meters dedicated to greenery to enable a tranquil environment for rehabilitation.

It offers over 900 nursing beds and has established a full-cycle care system serving seniors who are fully able, partially disabled, totally disabled, or cognitively impaired, ensuring that all residing elderly are well taken care of, and enjoy their time there. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff member chats with senior citizens at the No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China, April 23, 2026. The No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area covers a total area of 55,000 square meters, including 21,000 square meters dedicated to greenery to enable a tranquil environment for rehabilitation.

It offers over 900 nursing beds and has established a full-cycle care system serving seniors who are fully able, partially disabled, totally disabled, or cognitively impaired, ensuring that all residing elderly are well taken care of, and enjoy their time there. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Senior citizens stroll at the No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China, April 23, 2026. The No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area covers a total area of 55,000 square meters, including 21,000 square meters dedicated to greenery to enable a tranquil environment for rehabilitation.

It offers over 900 nursing beds and has established a full-cycle care system serving seniors who are fully able, partially disabled, totally disabled, or cognitively impaired, ensuring that all residing elderly are well taken care of, and enjoy their time there. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Senior citizens play gateball at the No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China, April 23, 2026. The No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area covers a total area of 55,000 square meters, including 21,000 square meters dedicated to greenery to enable a tranquil environment for rehabilitation.

It offers over 900 nursing beds and has established a full-cycle care system serving seniors who are fully able, partially disabled, totally disabled, or cognitively impaired, ensuring that all residing elderly are well taken care of, and enjoy their time there. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Senior citizens have lunch at the No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China, April 23, 2026. The No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area covers a total area of 55,000 square meters, including 21,000 square meters dedicated to greenery to enable a tranquil environment for rehabilitation.

It offers over 900 nursing beds and has established a full-cycle care system serving seniors who are fully able, partially disabled, totally disabled, or cognitively impaired, ensuring that all residing elderly are well taken care of, and enjoy their time there. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

A staff member assists senior citizens on dining at the No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China, April 23, 2026. The No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area covers a total area of 55,000 square meters, including 21,000 square meters dedicated to greenery to enable a tranquil environment for rehabilitation.

It offers over 900 nursing beds and has established a full-cycle care system serving seniors who are fully able, partially disabled, totally disabled, or cognitively impaired, ensuring that all residing elderly are well taken care of, and enjoy their time there. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Senior citizens sit together and perform at the No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China, April 23, 2026. The No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area covers a total area of 55,000 square meters, including 21,000 square meters dedicated to greenery to enable a tranquil environment for rehabilitation.

It offers over 900 nursing beds and has established a full-cycle care system serving seniors who are fully able, partially disabled, totally disabled, or cognitively impaired, ensuring that all residing elderly are well taken care of, and enjoy their time there. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Senior citizens sit together and perform at the No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China, April 23, 2026. The No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area covers a total area of 55,000 square meters, including 21,000 square meters dedicated to greenery to enable a tranquil environment for rehabilitation.

It offers over 900 nursing beds and has established a full-cycle care system serving seniors who are fully able, partially disabled, totally disabled, or cognitively impaired, ensuring that all residing elderly are well taken care of, and enjoy their time there. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Senior citizens have lunch at the No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China, April 23, 2026. The No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area covers a total area of 55,000 square meters, including 21,000 square meters dedicated to greenery to enable a tranquil environment for rehabilitation.

It offers over 900 nursing beds and has established a full-cycle care system serving seniors who are fully able, partially disabled, totally disabled, or cognitively impaired, ensuring that all residing elderly are well taken care of, and enjoy their time there. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

An elderly person plays billiards at the No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area in Tianjin, north China, April 23, 2026. The No.1 Elderly Care Center of Binhai New Area covers a total area of 55,000 square meters, including 21,000 square meters dedicated to greenery to enable a tranquil environment for rehabilitation.

It offers over 900 nursing beds and has established a full-cycle care system serving seniors who are fully able, partially disabled, totally disabled, or cognitively impaired, ensuring that all residing elderly are well taken care of, and enjoy their time there. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)