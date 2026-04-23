Global Action for Shared Development Forum highlights GDI progress, future cooperation

The Third High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development was held in Beijing from April 21-22.

Hosted by the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the forum carried the theme "Action-Oriented: Building a Global Community of Development for All." It brought together government officials, representatives of international organizations and experts from around the world to discuss progress under the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and explore ways to deepen international cooperation.

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, prime minister's adviser on the ministries of finance and planning of Bangladesh, told People's Daily Online that China has been a "significant partner" in advancing development, noting that cooperation between the two countries is expected to be further strengthened in the years ahead.

Zou Ciyong, Deputy to the Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), pointed out that the GDI has helped build momentum among U.N. member states, particularly those from the Global South, by promoting shared development and practical cooperation.

Highlighting challenges facing developing countries, Zou noted that the widening digital gap is a key concern. Adrian Thomas, minister of tourism of Grenada, echoed this, warning that countries failing to keep pace with digital transformation risk being "left behind," and called for greater efforts to support modernization.

The forum serves as an important platform for participants to review progress, share experience and explore future cooperation. Looking ahead, participants agree that GDI cooperation will continue to deepen, bringing greater prosperity, stability and shared growth in the years to come.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)