China remains promoter, contributor to global development: top diplomat

Xinhua) 16:14, April 22, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday said China will take proactive steps to deepen cooperation, remain a promoter and contributor to global development, and work with all parties to usher in a new landscape for global development through concrete actions.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks when addressing the Third High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development in Beijing.

Noting that this year marks the fifth anniversary of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Wang said the GDI has evolved from a Chinese proposition into an international consensus with rich practical outcomes.

Wang said China stands ready to work with all parties to take the implementation of the GDI as a platform, pool extensive development resources, build a solid foundation for development, stay committed to the path of peaceful development, foster an open environment for development, and forge ahead toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Hosted by the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the meeting has brought together representatives from more than 140 countries, international organizations, and other institutions through both online and offline channels.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)