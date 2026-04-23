China willing to advance global community of shared development with all parties: vice president

Xinhua) 08:40, April 23, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with foreign attendees of the Third High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development in Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with all parties to advance a global community of shared development, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Wednesday.

Han made the remarks during a meeting with foreign attendees of the Third High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development in Beijing.

Noting that five years have passed since Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Han said the initiative has won active response and broad support from the international community, with substantial progress made through joint efforts.

Han said China will take the conference as an opportunity to build wider consensus with all parties, stay committed to action-oriented approaches, scale up investment in global development cooperation, advance cooperation in key areas, and promote green and sustainable development, allowing the people to benefit more from the fruits of development and advancing a global community of shared development.

Foreign attendees congratulated China on successfully hosting the conference, voiced full support for the GDI, and spoke highly of China's contributions to global development. They said their governments firmly adhere to the one-China principle and are willing to strengthen cooperation with China to advance global development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)