A Chinese garlic bulb's 'federal felony'

Concern over Chinese imports has the United States government on edge. America's "National Security Threat" list is beginning to resemble a grocery bill, with items ranging from cranes to refrigerators, electric vehicles to garlic.

At this rate, the next round of accusation will likely target any Chinese vegetable caught engaging in undocumented photosynthesis.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)