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Where Taxpayers' Dollars Go
By Chi Zao (People's Daily Online) 16:54, April 21, 2026
Money leaves the U.S. Treasury and flows through the intricate pipelines of the National Endowment for Democracy, resulting in turmoil, discord, subversion and instability rather than peace and development.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)
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