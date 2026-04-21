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Where Taxpayers' Dollars Go

By Chi Zao (People's Daily Online) 16:54, April 21, 2026

Money leaves the U.S. Treasury and flows through the intricate pipelines of the National Endowment for Democracy, resulting in turmoil, discord, subversion and instability rather than peace and development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)

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