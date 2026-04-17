Trump says he considers visiting Pakistan if U.S., Iran reach peace deal

Xinhua) 09:26, April 17, 2026

This photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a billboard for the U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he would consider visiting Pakistan if a peace deal is reached between the United States and Iran to end the weekslong conflict.

"I would go to Pakistan, yeah," he told reporters at the White House. "If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go."

He also said the two sides will "probably, maybe" resume in-person talks over the weekend.

"It's looking very good that we're going to make a deal with Iran and it's going to be a good deal, it's going to be a deal with no nuclear weapons," Trump said. "We have a lot of agreement with Iran."

Trump said he may not need to extend the current two-week ceasefire with Iran, which expires next week.

"We're doing well, I can tell you," Trump said. "I'm not sure it needs to be extended."

Meanwhile, Trump dismissed the reported U.S. 20-year timeline to suspend Iran's uranium enrichment.

"We have a statement, very powerful statement, that they will not have, beyond 20 years, that they will not have nuclear weapons," Trump said. "There's no 20-year limit."

The U.S. president also claimed that Tehran has "agreed to give us back the nuclear dust that's way underground because of the attack we made with the B2 bombers," referring to Iran's enriched uranium.

However, Trump reiterated his threat to resume bombing if the talks fail.

"If there's no deal, fighting resumes," Trump said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)