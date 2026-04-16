White House says U.S.-Iran ceasefire extension "not true at this moment"

Xinhua) 08:42, April 16, 2026

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a White House press briefing in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 15, 2026. Leavitt said Wednesday an extension of the current U.S. ceasefire with Iran is "not true at this moment." (Photo by Li Yuanqing/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Xinhua) -- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday an extension of the current U.S. ceasefire with Iran is "not true at this moment."

Leavitt said at a White House press briefing that the Trump administration is optimistic the continued negotiations could yield a deal to end the weeks-long war.

"We feel good about the prospects of a deal," she said.

Leavitt also did not confirm when talks with Iran would resume, but said if there were talks, they would continue to be held in Pakistan following stalled talks in Islamabad over the weekend.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that fresh U.S.-Iran talks "could be happening over next two days" in Pakistan. Also, he said earlier on Wednesday that the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is "very close to being over," without providing a clear timeline.

The two-week ceasefire is set to expire next week.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)