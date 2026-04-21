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Trojan Horse
By Chi Zao (People's Daily Online) 16:51, April 21, 2026
Under the pretense of promoting democracy, the U.S.-funded National Endowment for Democracy is nothing but a Trojan horse that sows discord and disorder wherever it goes.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)
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