China, Cambodia hold 1st meeting between foreign, defense ministers under "2+2" strategic dialogue mechanism

Xinhua) 08:37, April 23, 2026

The first meeting between foreign ministers and defense ministers of China and Cambodia under the "2+2" strategic dialogue mechanism is held in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, April 22, 2026. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun co-chaired the meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Seiha. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The first meeting between foreign ministers and defense ministers of China and Cambodia under the "2+2" strategic dialogue mechanism was held here in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Wednesday, aiming at enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun co-chaired the meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Seiha.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations, cooperation on political and defense security issues, and international and regional situations, reaching a broad consensus.

Wang said China is willing to work with Cambodia to develop the mechanism into a strategic platform for enhancing political and defense security cooperation, a key instrument for cementing mutual assistance and solidarity between China and Cambodia, and to make new contributions to building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

He noted that China supports Cambodia and Thailand in implementing the consensus reached at the China-Cambodia-Thailand Fuxian Meeting, making good use of existing bilateral mechanisms, strengthening dialogue, rebuilding mutual trust, and improving relations.

China is willing to provide platforms for more comprehensive and effective communication between Cambodia and Thailand, Wang added.

Noting that China will continue to support Cambodia in accelerating development and revitalization, and its efforts to improve people's livelihoods, Wang said that China is willing to continue providing humanitarian support for Cambodian border residents' resettlement and other fields, and to advance poverty reduction demonstration cooperation projects.

He said China is willing to deepen cooperation with Cambodia within the framework of the four major global initiatives proposed by China, build an Asian security model featuring shared security, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and dialogue and consultation, and promote the development of the global governance system in a more just and equitable direction.

During the meeting, Dong said China is willing to work with Cambodia to deepen and strengthen mutual trust in military security.

Meanwhile, Sokhonn said that China is Cambodia's most trusted friend and expressed his gratitude for China's comprehensive support.

He reiterated that Cambodia firmly adheres to the one-China principle and firmly supports all efforts made by China to achieve national reunification.

Seiha said that Cambodia is willing to actively explore new avenues for cooperation and promote greater development of Cambodia-China relations.

In the meeting, both sides agreed to deepen law enforcement and defense cooperation, jointly combat online gambling and telecom fraud, and safeguard their respective cybersecurity.

They also underscored supporting resolving regional disputes through dialogue and negotiation, jointly opposing unilateral bullying and power politics, and upholding global free trade and international fairness and justice.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)