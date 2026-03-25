Senior CPC official meets Cambodian King, Queen Mother

Xinhua) 16:28, March 25, 2026

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk in Beijing on Wednesday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said that no matter how the international situation changes, the friendship between China and Cambodia has endured through thick and thin and has grown stronger over time.

Noting that China-Cambodia relations were upgraded to an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era last April, Cai said China is willing to work with Cambodia to take the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as guidance, enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote continuous new achievements in building an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

Sihamoni and Monineath noted that the ironclad friendship between Cambodia and China was personally forged by the older generation of leaders of the two countries, and remains unwavering and steadfast.

They said that Cambodia firmly adheres to the one-China principle, supports the major concepts and initiatives proposed by the Chinese side, is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields, enhance multilateral cooperation and coordination, and jointly inject more certainty into a world fraught with changes and chaos.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)