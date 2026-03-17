Cambodia-China int'l street art performance to be held in Cambodia's tourist hub at weekend

Xinhua) 16:40, March 17, 2026

PHNOM PENH, March 17 (Xinhua) -- A Cambodia-China international street art performance will take place in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province this weekend, aiming at attracting more tourists to this cultural province, said a Ministry of Tourism's press release on Tuesday.

The free performance will be held on the evenings of March 21 and 22 at the Pub Street area in Siem Reap City, the press release said, adding that the event will feature a parade of artists and a joint performance by Cambodian and Chinese artists.

Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak said the event is to promote the "Cambodia-China Tourism Year" campaign and the kingdom's pilot visa-free policy for Chinese tourists, which will be implemented from June 15 to October 15, 2026.

He said the tourism associations, tour operators, private sectors, relevant institutions, national and international media, and content creators are encouraged to help promote this event to tourists.

The minister hopes that the event will help lure more Chinese tourists to Cambodia, particularly to the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)