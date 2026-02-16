Cambodian PM sends best wishes to Chinese people on Spring Festival

Xinhua) 13:18, February 16, 2026

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has expressed best wishes to the Chinese people and Cambodians with Chinese descent, as the 2026 Chinese New Year, the Year of the Horse, will fall on Tuesday.

In his greeting message, Hun Manet said the people of Cambodia and China have always stuck together through thick and thin since ancient times.

"On behalf of the royal government of Cambodia, I would like to congratulate and join in the fun with all Chinese people and Cambodians of Chinese descent, who have always shared weal and woe with us since ancient times," he said.

Hun Manet also extended his thanks to the Chinese people and Cambodians of Chinese descent around the world for their active contributions to Cambodia's socio-economic development.

To celebrate the festival, folk artists on Monday staged a lion dance at the Royal Palace here and were welcomed by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Royal Palace Minister Kuy Sophal.

Kin Phea, director-general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, said the Chinese New Year is widely celebrated in Cambodia due to the deep-rooted cultural links between the two countries.

"Many Cambodians trace their heritage to Chinese ancestors, and the festival fosters a sense of cultural identity and connection," he told Xinhua. "Moreover, the event enhances social bonds, making it a vibrant occasion that brings communities together in joy and festivity."

