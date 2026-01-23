Exhibition of Cambodia's ancient civilization opens in China's Hainan
People visit "The Epic of Water and Stone," an exhibition of Cambodia's ancient civilization, at China (Hainan) Museum of the South China Sea in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 22, 2026. Co-hosted by China and Cambodia, the exhibition opened here in recent days, showcasing 122 pieces (sets) of exquisite cultural relics such as stone carvings and pottery from the National Museum of Cambodia. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
