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Chinese foreign minister, defense minister to attend 1st meeting of China-Cambodia "2+2" strategic dialogue
(Xinhua) 16:25, April 21, 2026
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, will visit Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar upon invitation from April 22 to 26, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
During the visit, Wang will attend with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun the first meeting of China-Cambodia "2+2" strategic dialogue mechanism between foreign and defense ministers, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily news briefing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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