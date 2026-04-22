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Everyday joys of reading: celebrating the first national reading week
By People's Daily (Global Times) 16:45, April 22, 2026
To mark the first national reading week, here is a collection of photos capturing everyday moments of reading. In these images, you will see people of different ages and from all walks of life - students, office workers, seniors, and more - each immersed in a book. Take a look at these snapshots and feel the quiet beauty of reading.
Photo: Chen Yunlong
Photo: Chen Yunlong
Photo: Cheng Rong
Photo: Hu Min
Photo: Hu Min
Photo: Hu Zhiqing
Photo: Hu Zhiqing
Photo: Huang Zirui
Photo: Huang Zirui
Photo: Lai Peng
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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