Everyday joys of reading: celebrating the first national reading week

To mark the first national reading week, here is a collection of photos capturing everyday moments of reading. In these images, you will see people of different ages and from all walks of life - students, office workers, seniors, and more - each immersed in a book. Take a look at these snapshots and feel the quiet beauty of reading.

Photo: Chen Yunlong

Photo: Chen Yunlong

Photo: Cheng Rong

Photo: Hu Min

Photo: Hu Min

Photo: Hu Zhiqing

Photo: Hu Zhiqing

Photo: Huang Zirui

Photo: Huang Zirui

Photo: Lai Peng

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)