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Japanese PM makes monetary offering to notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine
(Xinhua) 15:39, April 22, 2026
TOKYO, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday made a monetary offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of Japanese militarism and wartime aggression, on the occasion of its spring festival.
Takaichi also sent a ritual "masakaki" tree offering to the war-linked shrine on Tuesday.
Yasukuni Shrine, located in central Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II. It has long been a source of diplomatic friction between Japan and its neighbors.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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