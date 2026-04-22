Japanese PM makes monetary offering to notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Xinhua) 15:39, April 22, 2026

TOKYO, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday made a monetary offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of Japanese militarism and wartime aggression, on the occasion of its spring festival.

Takaichi also sent a ritual "masakaki" tree offering to the war-linked shrine on Tuesday.

Yasukuni Shrine, located in central Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II. It has long been a source of diplomatic friction between Japan and its neighbors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)