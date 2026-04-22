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Remains of 12 Chinese Korean War martyrs returned from ROK
(People's Daily Online) 13:43, April 22, 2026
The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday.
A Chinese Air Force Y-20B large transport aircraft carrying the remains of the fallen soldiers entered Chinese airspace, escorted by four J-20 fighter jets.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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