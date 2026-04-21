China expresses concern over U.S. interception of ship heading toward Iranian port

Xinhua) 09:48, April 21, 2026

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday expressed concern over the U.S. interception of a vessel, after media reports said the United States had seized an Iranian cargo ship heading toward an Iranian port.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is sensitive and complex, Guo said at a regular news briefing.

China hopes that relevant parties will abide by the ceasefire agreement with a responsible attitude, avoid escalating conflicts and intensifying tensions, and provide the necessary conditions for the restoration of normal passage through the strait, Guo said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)