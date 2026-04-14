News Analysis: Algeria emerges as Europe's stable gas partner amid Hormuz risks

Xinhua) 09:07, April 14, 2026

ALGIERS, April 13 (Xinhua) -- As tensions in the Strait of Hormuz disrupt global liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, Algeria is strengthening its position as a reliable gas supplier for Europe, offering pipeline exports that bypass vulnerable sea routes.

European officials, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, have recently visited Algiers, with both sides describing Algeria as a "reliable and consistent" partner.

Unlike seaborne LNG that must pass through the volatile Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global LNG shipments, Algerian gas reaches Europe directly via pipelines, avoiding maritime disruptions.

According to European data, Algeria currently supplies about 14 percent of the EU's gas imports.

In 2025, Algeria delivered between 39-40 billion cubic meters (bcm) to the EU, accounting for around 13-14 percent of total imports. Most of this is transported via pipelines, primarily TransMed to Italy and Medgaz to Spain, along with some LNG shipments, according to Euronews.

Algerian economic expert Mourad Kouachi told Xinhua that Europe's growing reliance on Algerian gas is "not temporary, but part of a lasting strategy driven by supply security concerns, especially as tensions around key routes like the Strait of Hormuz continue."

"Algeria's location, stability, and track record as a reliable supplier make it a natural choice," Kouachi said.

Ranking among the top 10 gas reserves globally and having partnered with major companies including Sinopec, Eni, Chevron and ExxonMobil, Algeria has strong potential to meet rising demand, he noted.

However, challenges remain for Algeria. The country currently produces about 100 bcm of gas annually, half used locally and half exported. Domestic demand is growing by 3-4 percent each year, leaving limited spare pipeline capacity.

To increase gas output, Algerian Energy and Mines Minister Mohamed Arkab said in October 2025 that the country plans to invest 60 billion U.S. dollars in energy projects between 2025 and 2029.

Kouachi said Algeria has about 4.5 trillion cubic meters of reserves but needs major investment to fully develop them.

Algeria's European and Chinese partners would both be essential in financing and development, he noted, adding that Chinese companies, including Sinopec, are already active in Algeria's oil, gas and renewable energy projects.

Beyond gas, Algeria is also advancing green hydrogen initiatives, including the SoutH2 Corridor pipeline expected to carry up to 4 million tons of green hydrogen to Europe annually.

The country has launched solar projects of more than 3,200 megawatts and plans to expand renewable energy as part of its energy transition.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)