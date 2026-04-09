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China calls for efforts to resume normal passage through Strait of Hormuz
(Xinhua) 09:51, April 09, 2026
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China hopes all parties will work together to facilitate the early resumption of normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
The Strait of Hormuz is an important route for international goods and energy trade, and safeguarding the security, stability and unimpeded passage in this region serves the common interests of the international community, Mao said at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on media reports that Iran and Oman may impose fees on ships passing through the strait.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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