Chinese premier calls for improving energy structure

Xinhua) 08:07, April 21, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presides over a State Council group study session on energy development on April 20, 2026. Li on Monday called for efforts to optimize China's energy structure and deepen reforms in energy systems to provide solid energy support for the country's green transition and high-quality development. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday called for efforts to optimize China's energy structure and deepen reforms in energy systems to provide solid energy support for the country's green transition and high-quality development.

Li made the remarks while presiding over a State Council group study session on energy development. Vice premiers Ding Xuexiang, Zhang Guoqing and Liu Guozhong delivered speeches at the meeting.

Amid the profound changes in the international landscape and continued growth in China's energy consumption, the country must steadily enhance the resilience of its energy system and its capacity to ensure energy security, Li said.

He stressed the importance of strengthening scientific and technological innovation in the energy sector, moving faster to develop a new type of energy system, and promoting a green and low-carbon transformation in energy production and consumption.

Efforts should be made to fully tap the potential of renewable energy supply, continuously promote the clean and efficient use of fossil fuels, and accelerate the construction of a new-type power grid, the premier noted.

Li said that coordinating energy security and green transition is a systematic undertaking, which requires deepening institutional reforms and innovation. He also called for efforts to advance the development of a unified national market in the electricity sector.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)