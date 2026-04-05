Chinese researchers unveil catalyst to cut energy use, boost light olefins production efficiency

Xinhua) 12:05, April 05, 2026

A Chinese research team has developed a new catalytic strategy that enables efficient conversion of syngas into light olefins under mild conditions.

The study, led by professors Sun Jian and Ge Qingjie at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was published in Nature on Wednesday.

Syngas, a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen, is a key feedstock for producing fuels and chemicals via the Fischer-Tropsch processes, the major technical routes in China and many other countries. Traditional Fischer-Tropsch processes for light olefins typically require temperatures above 300 degrees Celsius and pressures over 2 megapascals, leading to high energy consumption and costs.

Moreover, a trade-off often exists between carbon monoxide conversion and light olefin selectivity: as the reaction becomes more complete, the desired light olefin intermediates can be over-converted into undesired products such as alkanes or heavy waxes.

To address this challenge, the team found that introducing specific hydroxy promoters into a sodium-cobalt-manganese catalytic system can suppress excessive reduction and carbonization of the catalyst. Under mild conditions (250 to 260 degrees Celsius and 0.1 megapascal), the system achieved approximately 80 percent carbon monoxide conversion, 60 percent light olefins selectivity, and over 80 percent total olefins selectivity.

The study offers new insights into the understanding and regulation of syngas conversion reactions.

The team plans to continue fundamental and applied research on hydroxy promoters, catalyst design, and reaction process optimization. "We aim to provide strong technical support for China's clean and efficient coal utilization and low-carbon chemical processes," Sun said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)