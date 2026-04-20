Inheritor passes on, invigorates shadow puppet carving in NW China's Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 14:48, April 20, 2026

On April 7 in Shuangquan village, Huayin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Chen Yiwen, an inheritor of shadow puppet carving, skillfully carved an image of the Monkey King onto a piece of cattle hide with his carving knife.

Photo shows shadow play puppets displayed in Shuangquan village, Huayin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

Chen, 62, was introduced to the craft through his father's influence.

Chen Yiwen carves a shadow puppet in Shuangquan village, Huayin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

Chen-style Huayin shadow puppet carving relies on premium Qinchuan cattle hide, valued for its toughness and high translucency. The craft involves more than 20 steps, from selecting and preparing the hide, to drafting, carving, sweating, painting, and gluing.

Carving demands a steady hand and smooth, controlled knife work. The facial features and costume patterns are especially critical, as they determine the puppet's expressiveness and spirit.

Each Chen-style Huayin shadow puppet is made up of 11 separate parts, including the head, chest, waist, two upper arms, two lower arms, two legs, and two hands. These components are carved individually before being carefully assembled into a complete figure.

Photo shows a shadow puppet carved by Chen Yiwen in Shuangquan village, Huayin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo courtesy of Chen Yiwen)

As times change, younger generations have shown less interest in traditional crafts. Chen quickly recognized that if shadow puppetry was to survive and thrive, it needed to move beyond old conventions and become more visually appealing and engaging.

While staying true to traditional techniques, he began innovating boldly, creating shadow puppets that preserve classical charm while embracing a more modern aesthetic.

Photo shows dyeing tools used to make shadow puppets. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

To ensure the craft is passed on, Chen actively takes on apprentices. Anyone with genuine passion—regardless of age or gender—is welcome, and he teaches his carving skills without reservation.

He also founded a shadow puppet carving inheritance base. There, apprentices not only learn carving techniques but also study the history and performance traditions of Huayin shadow puppetry, helping more people discover, understand, and fall in love with this unique art form.

Chen Yiwen carves a shadow puppet in Shuangquan village, Huayin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)