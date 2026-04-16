Chinese automaker Jetour launches PHEV SUVs in South Africa

Xinhua) 13:26, April 16, 2026

Guests attend the launch event of Jetour's new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in Pretoria, South Africa, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

JOHANNESBURG, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Jetour on Wednesday launched its new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in Pretoria, South Africa's administrative capital, introducing the T1 i-DM and T2 i-DM as part of its T-Series lineup, marking the brand's entry into the country's growing new-energy vehicle segment.

"The introduction of our PHEV models is an important step for Jetour as we continue to balance sustainable mobility with meaningful user value," said Luo Yuanren, managing director of Jetour South Africa, noting that the vehicles can help reduce emissions while lowering fuel costs amid fluctuating energy prices.

According to the company, the new models deliver a driving range up to 1,200 km, while supporting pure electric driving for daily commuting and fast charging from 30 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.

Yuan Anguo, vice president of Jetour International, said that since entering the South African market in September 2024, Jetour's monthly sales have risen from about 400 units to over 1,800 units, reflecting strong market acceptance.

Noting the rapid expansion of the global new-energy vehicle market, with PHEVs gaining momentum, Yuan said the company is introducing new models in South Africa to better meet local demand and enhance the driving experience for consumers.

Local dealers were invited to test-drive the vehicles ahead of the launch, where they expressed confidence in Chinese automakers.

E-J Pretorius from Auto Investment Motor Group said the new models from China combine advanced technology and product strength, positioning them strongly in the upper segment of the market.

"Chinese brands are coming in (South African market) with a bang," he said, noting that Chinese brands are expanding rapidly in South Africa and, taken together, are approaching second place in the country's passenger vehicle market by total share.

Scott Cawdry of SMH Group shared a similar view, saying "the Chinese brands are taking the South African market by storm."

Chinese products have raised the game and become a major competitor in the South African market with the quality, technology and affordability, he said, adding "I think there's a lot of opportunity for Chinese brands."

Guests attend the launch event of Jetour's new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in Pretoria, South Africa, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

A Jetour car is pictured during the launch event of Jetour's new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in Pretoria, South Africa, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)