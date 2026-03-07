Chinese car brands on display at auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Xinhua) 12:09, March 07, 2026

Jetour cars are on display at an auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 6, 2026. A number of Chinese auto brands such as BYD, Forthing, Changan, GAC and Jetour were on display at an auto show in the capital of Cambodia on Friday, attracting crowds of visitors. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Civil Service Minister Hun Many sits in a BYD car during an auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 6, 2026. A number of Chinese auto brands such as BYD, Forthing, Changan, GAC and Jetour were on display at an auto show in the capital of Cambodia on Friday, attracting crowds of visitors. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

Changan cars are on display at an auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 6, 2026. A number of Chinese auto brands such as BYD, Forthing, Changan, GAC and Jetour were on display at an auto show in the capital of Cambodia on Friday, attracting crowds of visitors. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

GAC cars are on display at an auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 6, 2026. A number of Chinese auto brands such as BYD, Forthing, Changan, GAC and Jetour were on display at an auto show in the capital of Cambodia on Friday, attracting crowds of visitors. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

People visit an auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on March 6, 2026. A number of Chinese auto brands such as BYD, Forthing, Changan, GAC and Jetour were on display at an auto show in the capital of Cambodia on Friday, attracting crowds of visitors. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)

