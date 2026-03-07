Chinese car brands on display at auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Jetour cars are on display at an auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 6, 2026. A number of Chinese auto brands such as BYD, Forthing, Changan, GAC and Jetour were on display at an auto show in the capital of Cambodia on Friday, attracting crowds of visitors. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Civil Service Minister Hun Many sits in a BYD car during an auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 6, 2026. A number of Chinese auto brands such as BYD, Forthing, Changan, GAC and Jetour were on display at an auto show in the capital of Cambodia on Friday, attracting crowds of visitors. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
Changan cars are on display at an auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 6, 2026. A number of Chinese auto brands such as BYD, Forthing, Changan, GAC and Jetour were on display at an auto show in the capital of Cambodia on Friday, attracting crowds of visitors. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
GAC cars are on display at an auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 6, 2026. A number of Chinese auto brands such as BYD, Forthing, Changan, GAC and Jetour were on display at an auto show in the capital of Cambodia on Friday, attracting crowds of visitors. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
People visit an auto show in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on March 6, 2026. A number of Chinese auto brands such as BYD, Forthing, Changan, GAC and Jetour were on display at an auto show in the capital of Cambodia on Friday, attracting crowds of visitors. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Great car, great technologies: Merz experiences new car technologies in Beijing
- China strengthens role in autonomous driving standards
- China's auto production, sales rank first globally for 17th consecutive year
- L3 autonomous driving takes to city streets
- Pricing deal to avoid EU tariffs on Chinese EVs
- Chinese automakers speed up integration into global market
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.