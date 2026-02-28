Great car, great technologies: Merz experiences new car technologies in Beijing
(People's Daily App) 16:10, February 28, 2026
"It's amazing," says German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as he test-drives a new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class vehicle equipped with an urban-and highway-pilot-assist system in Beijing on Thursday. The system was developed by Mercedes-Benz and Chinese technology company Momenta. Merz is visiting China on an official trip.
