Chinese plug-in model tops Israel's car sales in 2025

Xinhua) 14:01, January 03, 2026

JERUSALEM, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Jaecoo 7, a plug-in hybrid compact crossover SUV manufactured by Chinese automaker Chery, emerged as Israel's best-selling vehicle in 2025, according to data issued by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Friday.

Sales of the model totaled 13,166 units over the year, surpassing all gasoline, hybrid, and fully electric models. In addition, the gasoline-powered Jaecoo 7 recorded 2,064 sales in Israel during the same period.

The hybrid Hyundai Kona, a South Korean-made subcompact crossover SUV, ranked second with 11,761 units sold in Israel in 2025.

Overall, Chinese brands dominated Israel's auto market, selling 101,346 vehicles last year. South Korean brands followed with 52,468 units, while Japanese manufacturers ranked third with 41,120 units sold.

In the full-electric vehicle segment, China's BYD Auto led the market, delivering 8,134 vehicles across eight models in 2025. Chery came in second with 6,620 units, while XPeng Motors placed third with 6,114 units sold in Israel.

Other Chinese automakers, including Geely, Lynk & Co, Dongfeng, and Deepal, also posted strong sales. Overall, Chinese manufacturers accounted for 79.2 percent of Israel's electric vehicle market, selling a combined 46,075 units during the year.

