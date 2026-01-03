Chinese EVs gain momentum in Portugal, led by BYD

Xinhua) 11:27, January 03, 2026

LISBON, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers are gaining increasing traction in Portugal, with BYD emerging as one of the fastest-growing brands as the country's automotive market undergoes a profound shift toward electrification.

According to figures released recently by the Portuguese Automobile Association (ACAP), BYD led Portugal's electric vehicle market in November with 645 units registered, representing a year-on-year increase of 119.4 percent. The result placed the Chinese automaker ahead of all competitors for the month and highlighted its growing presence in a market that is becoming more competitive and diversified.

From January to November, BYD recorded a total of 4,477 registrations of its electric vehicles, an increase of 90.5 percent compared with the same period last year, reflecting strong demand for its expanding range of fully electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Tesla, by contrast, registered 425 units in November, marking a sharp year-on-year decline of 46.9 percent, as intensified competition, pricing volatility and the rapid entry of Chinese brands reshaped consumer choices.

Industry observers note that the rise of Chinese electric vehicles is closely linked to the strategies of Portugal's major automotive distributors. Grupo Salvador Caetano, one of the country's largest dealership groups and a key representative of several Chinese EV brands, sees the trend as structural rather than cyclical.

A senior executive at the group said Chinese manufacturers no longer compete solely on price but increasingly on technology, design and value. He added that consistent vehicle availability, competitive ownership costs and rapid model updates have made brands such as BYD particularly appealing to Portuguese consumers.

Consumer sentiment appears to be shifting accordingly. Joao Vieira, a Lisbon-based owner of a BYD Dolphin, said he chose the vehicle after comparing it with several European and American models. While price was an important factor, he pointed to the car's equipment level, warranty and driving range as decisive elements. "It felt like the most balanced option for everyday use," he said.

Ana Fernandes, who drives a BYD Seal in Setubal, southern Lisbon metropolitan area, highlighted the driving experience and technology. She described the car as smooth, quiet and intuitive, adding that it represented a clear upgrade from her previous petrol vehicle.

Beyond BYD, other emerging brands are also strengthening their presence in Portugal's electric vehicle market. Leapmotor registered 55 units in November and 210 in the year to date. Xpeng recorded 46 units in November and 785 registrations from January to November, reflecting annual growth of more than 1,500 percent. Polestar registered 40 units in November, bringing its year-to-date total to 484, up 85.4 percent.

Bernardo Mendia, secretary general of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce, said that the strong performance of Chinese EV brands like BYD demonstrates not only their technological competitiveness but also their growing role in shaping sustainable mobility in Portugal, bringing more choice, innovation, and affordability to the market, which benefits both consumers and the broader transition to electric transportation.

ACAP data further show that fully electric vehicles accounted for 22.9 percent of all new car registrations in the first 11 months of the year, approaching the share of petrol vehicles at 25 percent and far surpassing diesel models at 5.7 percent. The figures underscore the pace of Portugal's transition toward electric mobility.

Although Tesla remains ahead in cumulative registrations in Portugal for the year, analysts say the narrowing gap with fast-growing Chinese brands signals a deeper market transformation. Consumers are increasingly comparing vehicles from different origins on equal terms, and Chinese electric vehicles are moving from being perceived as alternatives to becoming central players in shaping Portugal's evolving automotive landscape.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)