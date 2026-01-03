BYD overtakes Tesla in 2025 EV sales

Xinhua) 15:08, January 03, 2026

SHENZHEN, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's leading new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD sold around 2.26 million electric vehicles (EVs) in 2025, surpassing Tesla in global EV sales last year.

U.S. electric automaker Tesla delivered about 1.63 million EVs in 2025, according to company data. Last year, BYD sold roughly 4.6 million new energy vehicles (NEVs).

BYD said it has expanded its market in China, while also increasing its overseas sales. Its European business has been robust, and the company is exploring markets in Latin America and Southeast Asia. Notably, BYD is stepping up its local production efforts. The firm's factory in Brazil started operation last year.

BYD's overseas sales exceeded 1.04 million in 2025, including passenger cars and pickup trucks, covering over 110 countries and regions, thereby making it one of the fastest-growing Chinese automakers in terms of exports.

In December last year, BYD said it would strengthen its technological edge in the coming years.

"BYD has, on one hand, consolidated its price competitiveness through scale production, and on the other, boosted its global sales through targeted sales strategies," noted Zhou Fatao, secretary general of the Guangdong New Energy Vehicles Industry Association.

Zhou attributed this uptick in overseas sales to models including ethanol hybrids in Brazil, which cater to the reality of Brazil as a major ethanol fuel market, high-range models valued by European buyers and cost-effective right-hand-drive cars that are popular in Thailand.

"BYD's sales and market performance shows that Chinese automakers have attained leapfrog development and are becoming leaders in the global new energy vehicle sector," he said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)