Chinese car sales gain momentum in Indonesia in Q1

Xinhua) 13:24, April 16, 2026

JAKARTA, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Sales of Chinese-made vehicles in Indonesia continued to grow in the first quarter of 2026, underscoring the rising competitiveness of Chinese brands in the country's automotive market, local media reported Wednesday.

Data from the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) showed that total wholesale vehicle sales reached about 210,000 units in the January-March period, up 1.7 percent from that in the same period last year. Chinese brands accounted for around 37,000 units, representing 17.6 percent of the total market share.

Among Chinese automakers, BYD led the segment with the most sales, supported by a diversified product lineup including the Atto 1, Atto 3, Sealion 7, M6, Seal and Dolphin models. Jaecoo ranked second, driven by the launch of its J5 EV in late 2025, followed by Wuling Motors.

Established in 1969, Gaikindo is a non-profit organization representing vehicle manufacturers, sole agents, distributors and component producers in Indonesia.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)