Home>>
China seeks public opinion on national standard for L2 driver assistance systems
(Xinhua) 10:18, April 16, 2026
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China is soliciting public opinion regarding a mandatory national standard concerning safety requirements for Level 2 (L2) driver assistance systems in intelligent connected vehicles.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday that the ministry has completed the drafting of the standard, which is open for feedback from April 16 to 22, 2026.
It underscores that drivers must remain actively engaged in the driving task and introduces measures to prevent misuse.
The proposed effective date of this standard is Jan. 1, 2027.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China makes significant progress toward commercial application of autonomous driving
- Shanghai unveils plan to build leading zone for high-level autonomous driving
- China overtakes Japan as leading source of new vehicles in Australia
- China leads mobility innovation, says European testing firm chief
- China establishes full industrial chain for key intelligent connected vehicle technologies
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.