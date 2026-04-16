China seeks public opinion on national standard for L2 driver assistance systems

Xinhua) 10:18, April 16, 2026

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China is soliciting public opinion regarding a mandatory national standard concerning safety requirements for Level 2 (L2) driver assistance systems in intelligent connected vehicles.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday that the ministry has completed the drafting of the standard, which is open for feedback from April 16 to 22, 2026.

It underscores that drivers must remain actively engaged in the driving task and introduces measures to prevent misuse.

The proposed effective date of this standard is Jan. 1, 2027.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)