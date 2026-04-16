Int'l Chinese Language Day marked in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Xinhua) 08:37, April 16, 2026

A Brazilian student tastes Chinese food during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2026. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A performer plays Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2026. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A Brazilian woman sings a Chinese song during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2026. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Brazilian performers sing a Chinese song during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2026. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A Brazilian woman sings a Chinese song during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2026. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Brazilian performers dance during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2026. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A performer sings a Chinese song during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2026. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A Brazilian student (R) learns about traditional Chinese medicine during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2026. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Brazilian performers sing a song during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2026. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A Brazilian man performs Chinese martial arts during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2026. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Brazilian women perform Chinese dance during a celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2026. Themed "Chinese: Sparking Colorful Dreams," the celebration event marking the International Chinese Language Day was held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Wednesday, attracting a large number of spectators to experience the charm of Chinese language. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)