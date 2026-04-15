China's HH-200 commercial unmanned cargo aircraft system completes maiden flight

Xinhua) 16:35, April 15, 2026

XI'AN, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The HH-200, a commercial unmanned aerial transport system, successfully completed its maiden flight on Wednesday morning in Pucheng, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, marking new progress for China in the development of large-scale unmanned cargo aircraft.

All aircraft systems functioned normally, flight attitudes remained stable, and it completed all scheduled test maneuvers with good performance.

Independently developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the HH-200 features a square, straight-through fuselage, twin-engine high-wing configuration, and twin-boom layout.

Its cargo hold offers a standard volume of 12 cubic meters, expandable to 18 cubic meters, with a maximum payload of 1.5 tonnes, a cruising speed of 310 km/h, and a range of 2,360 km.

"We have adopted revolutionary structural design and manufacturing techniques, making extensive use of composite materials to achieve a 20 percent weight reduction while also lowering costs," said Meng Fantao, technical director of the Xinzhou Honghu HH-series aviation commercial unmanned transport system.

Meng added that the HH-200 is designed in accordance with civil aviation standards and features fully autonomous flight and AI-powered obstacle avoidance. It has a service life of 50,000 flight hours or 15,000 takeoff and landing cycles, with a full life-cycle operating cost of 4.7 yuan (about 0.69 U.S. dollars) per tonne-kilometer.

The HH-200 demonstrates strong environmental adaptability. It can take off and land on runways as short as 500 meters and at high-altitude airports above 4,200 meters. It operates in extreme temperatures ranging from minus 40 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius and under complex weather conditions, effectively bridging transportation gaps in mountainous areas, islands, snowy regions and plateaus, thereby enabling an efficient low-altitude logistics network.

The HH-200 will primarily serve China's border and coastal regions, cross-border freight routes, inland point-to-point cargo logistics, cross-island freight in Southeast Asia, and air cargo networks in Belt and Road partner countries.

In the future, the aircraft can be quickly adapted for multiple missions, including emergency rescue, forest firefighting, weather modification, aerial remote sensing, and agricultural and forestry plant protection.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)