Sci-fi exhibition in Beijing seeks to popularize aerospace science with Nantianmen Project

Xinhua) 15:24, April 13, 2026

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- A science popularization exhibition centered on the Nantianmen Project, China's homegrown sci-fi aerospace intellectual property, will open in Beijing this summer, according to the organizers.

The exhibition will be built around the intellectual property launched in 2017 by AVIC Culture Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of the Aviation Industry Corp of China Ltd (AVIC). It aims to bring these futuristic aerospace concepts to the public through interactive experiences and model displays, with a strong emphasis on science education, Beijing Daily reported on Sunday.

The Nantianmen Project builds an imaginative world that integrates technology, equipment and character narratives from a Chinese perspective. The project weaves together multiple cutting-edge technologies -- including hypersonic flight, dual-mode aerospace propulsion, metamaterial stealth, directed-energy weapons and AI-assisted decision-making -- into a conceptual system centered on sci-fi fighter jets.

"The aviation industry is the 'crown' of modern industry and bears the important responsibility of science popularization," said Xi Weiqun, chief accountant of AVIC Culture Co., Ltd.

"As a sci-fi IP independently developed by AVIC Culture, the Nantianmen Project represents an innovative practice to advocate for a culture of innovation," Xi added.

The organizers plan to develop high-quality activities combining immersive experiences, aerospace education and sci-fi interaction, bringing the dream of aerospace closer to the public, according to the news report.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)