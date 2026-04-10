China's civil aviation logs safe operations, strong growth in Q1

Xinhua) 13:05, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation industry ensured safe operations in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

From January to March, the industry logged 3.77 million flight hours and 1.41 million takeoffs and landings, up 5.2 percent and 3.4 percent year on year, respectively, data from the CAAC revealed on Friday.

Total transport turnover reached 42.8 billion tonne-kilometers and passenger volume hit 200 million, representing year-on-year growth of 10.9 percent and 6.5 percent.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, which includes the May Day holiday and the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, CAAC head Song Zhiyong stressed the need to further strengthen safety management to ensure safe operations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)