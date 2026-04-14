Sand-control workers plant saplings using homemade high pressure water jets
(People's Daily App) 14:43, April 14, 2026
In the heart of the Tengger Desert, sand-control workers plant saplings using homemade high pressure water jets.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
- Innovative tool and technology contribute to sand control in NW China
- Desertification control miracle: Babusha Forest Farm
- Latest sandstorm in N.China sweeps 2.29 million square kilometers, impacting 409 million people: officials
- Hidden beauty in the sand art bottle
- Chinese woman fights against desertification for 30 years, turning sands into forest
- Great sand controller! Man turns sandy land into meadow after years of hard work
- Another Earth: Stunning photos capture Australia's other-worldly 'Ice Cream Dunes' where the sand is so pale it looks like snow
- Heavy sand storm hits Dunhuang
- Int'l sand sculpture exhibition opens in E China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.