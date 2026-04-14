New job opportunities arise in expanding work market

China Daily) 13:58, April 14, 2026

Job seekers attend a job fair held in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

As graduation season approaches, 21-year-old Zhang Weiqi was resolute in his decision to dive into the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence.

This wasn't a childhood dream — it was a passion cultivated during Zhang's studies at Shanxi University's School of Computer and Information Technology, where he encountered AI technology and decided to become a practitioner who could use it to solve real-world problems. "AI isn't just a concept in textbooks; it's a tangible, creative force that can genuinely enhance efficiency," said Zhang, who has successfully secured a position with delivery company SF Express, where his primary role involves using AI technology to improve automation testing efficiency and problem analysis.

This spring's campus recruitment season has seen a surge in demand within the national talent market, particularly for roles in algorithms, research and development, and product development — and AI has become a hot track for job-seeking graduates.

According to the latest data from recruiter Zhaopin, positions related to AI agents saw a year-on-year growth rate of 455 percent, with the average monthly salary for AI engineers at 20,804 yuan ($3,045) and 17,038 yuan for fresh graduates in AI roles. "During the interview process, the interviewers focused heavily on my experience with a major innovation project, which was crucial in helping me secure the offer," Zhang said. During his sophomore year, he participated in a companion AI project, spending nearly a year refining and practicing, ultimately focusing on the hybrid direction of "AI plus testing", which perfectly aligned with the emerging employment trend of integrating AI with traditional roles.

The increasing variety of AI application scenarios has created more employment opportunities for graduates in Shanxi province. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

Liu Xingyan, who graduated last year and joined technology company Baidu in Beijing, said: "Entering the AI industry starts with interest, but planning is key. You need to understand the industry's direction and be clear about your own capabilities."

Currently working in AI business quality assurance, Liu said that elective courses on large models during her university years helped her grasp industry trends. "The rapid development of the AI industry provides a broad stage for technical talent, offering opportunities for us to reach higher platforms and achieve rapid growth," she said.

In recent years, Shanxi, traditionally a coal-rich province, has been vigorously promoting digital transformation, particularly in pillar industries like energy and manufacturing. The increasing variety of AI application scenarios has created more employment opportunities for local graduates.

Key universities such as Shanxi University and Taiyuan University of Technology have seized the moment, deepening their focus on AI and big data-related programs while partnering with enterprises to establish training bases and industry colleges.

"In response to the explosive growth of the AI industry, we have strengthened traditional core computer courses while adding cutting-edge courses on large models and AI applications," said Cao Fuyuan, dean of the School of Computer and Information Technology at Shanxi University. "We are also exploring flexible training models like 'micromajors' to help students quickly acquire cross-disciplinary skills."

Cao said that graduates from technical majors such as software engineering and electronic information engineering are in high demand, with monthly salaries generally starting above 8,000 yuan. Outstanding master's graduates entering top internet or AI unicorn companies can earn annual salaries of 300,000 to 500,000 yuan.

Ren Weiming, founder of Shanxi Chitu Lingying Visual Technology Co, said: "In AI job recruitment, companies value an AI portfolio that demonstrates an individual's capabilities over academic qualifications and majors. Such portfolios can directly replace traditional resumes."

He emphasized that the most sought-after positions are hybrid roles like AI visual directors and AI art concept designers — positions that require practitioners to understand film language, proficiently use AI toolchains, and possess strong problem-solving skills.

"Aesthetic and artistic sensibility is the hardest competitive edge for machines to replicate," Ren said.

Zhang Shurui contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)