China's creation of urban jobs since 2021 exceeds target

Xinhua) 16:38, September 26, 2025

Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping (2nd L, back) attends a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in high-quality development of employment and social security in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- As of August, a total of 59.21 million new urban jobs had been created since the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), surpassing the target of 55 million, Wang Xiaoping, China's minister of human resources and social security, said on Friday.

Wang noted at a press conference that China's employment situation has remained generally stable during this period -- with its structure continuously optimized and quality steadily improved.

Since 2021, over 470 billion yuan (about 66.06 billion U.S. dollars) has been allocated to employment subsidies, while more than 130 billion yuan has been issued in the form of employment stabilization refunds.

Wang Xiaoping, China's minister of human resources and social security, speaks during a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in high-quality development of employment and social security in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. Li Zhong and Yan Qinghui, both vice ministers of human resources and social security, also attended the press conference here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Wang Xiaoping, China's minister of human resources and social security, and Li Zhong and Yan Qinghui, both vice ministers of human resources and social security, attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in high-quality development of employment and social security in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Wang Xiaoping, China's minister of human resources and social security, and Li Zhong and Yan Qinghui, both vice ministers of human resources and social security, attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in high-quality development of employment and social security in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Wang Xiaoping, China's minister of human resources and social security, and Li Zhong and Yan Qinghui, both vice ministers of human resources and social security, attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in high-quality development of employment and social security in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Journalists work at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in high-quality development of employment and social security in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. Wang Xiaoping, China's minister of human resources and social security, and Li Zhong and Yan Qinghui, both vice ministers of human resources and social security, attended the press conference here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A journalist asks questions at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on achievements in high-quality development of employment and social security in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. Wang Xiaoping, China's minister of human resources and social security, and Li Zhong and Yan Qinghui, both vice ministers of human resources and social security, attended the press conference here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)