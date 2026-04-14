China leads in AI publications, patents: Stanford report

Xinhua) 13:12, April 14, 2026

LOS ANGELES, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China leads the world in artificial intelligence (AI) publication volume, citation counts, total patent output and industrial robot installations, according to a report released Monday.

Produced by Stanford University's Institute for Human-Centered AI, the 2026 AI Index Report has tracked AI developments since 2017, covering technical capabilities, research output, societal impact and public perception.

Key findings include a narrowing performance gap between AI models in the United States and China, record-high adoption rates and the fastest-ever expansion of AI access.

It shows that AI capabilities are advancing rapidly, while efforts to measure and govern them are lagging. It also raises concerns over environmental costs, transparency and the distribution of benefits.

The report notes that the United States continues to produce more top-tier AI models and higher-impact patents, and outspends all other countries on AI. However, it is increasingly difficult for the country to attract top global talent.

Meanwhile, AI-driven labor-market disruption is shifting from expectation to reality, with younger workers affected first.

The report also says responsible AI efforts are not keeping pace with technological advances, formal education is lagging behind development, and AI sovereignty is becoming a defining feature of national policy despite uneven capabilities. Experts and the public, it adds, hold markedly different views on AI's future.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)