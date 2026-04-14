Chinese VP to visit Turkmenistan, attend ground-breaking of fourth phase of Galkynysh gas field as President Xi's special representative

Xinhua) 09:45, April 14, 2026

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Turkmen side, from April 15 to 17, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will visit Turkmenistan, and attend the ground-breaking of the fourth phase of the Galkynysh gas field as Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will jointly chair with the Turkmen side the seventh meeting of the Chinese-Turkmen intergovernmental cooperation committee as the Chinese co-chair, according to the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)