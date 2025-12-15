Xi's special envoy attends forum dedicated to Int'l Year of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan

Xinhua) 13:05, December 15, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Peng Qinghua, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, hands over President Xi's congratulatory letter to the High-Level International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust to Dunyagozel Gulmanova, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. At the invitation of Turkmenistan, Peng visited the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat from Dec. 12 to 13 to attend the forum, handed over to the Turkmen side President Xi's congratulatory letter to the forum, met with Gulmanova and leaders of major political parties, and participated in people-to-people dialogues between China and Turkmenistan. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

ASHGABAT, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Peng Qinghua visited the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat from Dec. 12 to 13 to attend the High-Level International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, at the invitation of Turkmenistan.

Peng, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, handed over to the Turkmen side President Xi's congratulatory letter to the forum.

He met with Dunyagozel Gulmanova, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan, and leaders of major political parties, and participated in people-to-people dialogues between China and Turkmenistan.

Peng introduced to the Turkmen side the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China as well as those of President Xi's congratulatory letter.

He said China is willing to work with Turkmenistan to fully implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries, strengthen strategic alignment, enhance pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and jointly build a China-Turkmenistan community with a shared future.

The Turkmen side thanked President Xi for sending the congratulatory letter to the forum and dispatching the special envoy, saying that the moves fully demonstrate the great importance China attaches to bilateral relations.

Turkmenistan is willing to take China's high-quality development as an opportunity to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly implement the four global initiatives proposed by China, and bring more benefits to the people of both countries and safeguard world peace, according to the Turkmen side.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Peng Qinghua, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, and other participants of the High-Level International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust pose for a group photo in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. At the invitation of Turkmenistan, Peng visited the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat from Dec. 12 to 13 to attend the forum, handed over to the Turkmen side President Xi's congratulatory letter to the forum, met with Dunyagozel Gulmanova, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan, and leaders of major political parties, and participated in people-to-people dialogues between China and Turkmenistan. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

