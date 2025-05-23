China's top legislator holds talks with National Assembly of Turkmenistan chairperson

Xinhua) 08:55, May 23, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Dunyagozel Gulmanova, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Dunyagozel Gulmanova, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan, in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhao, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that in January 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov jointly announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

In October of the same year, President Xi held friendly exchanges with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, who came to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, drawing a new blueprint for cooperation in various fields between the two countries, Zhao added.

He also said that China is willing to work with Turkmenistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen cooperation in various fields, and continuously enrich the connotation of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

China highly appreciates Turkmenistan's firm support for China's position on the Taiwan question and issues related to Xinjiang and human rights, Zhao said, adding that China will, as always, firmly support Turkmenistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and security, and support Turkmenistan in pursuing a permanent neutrality policy and following a development path that suits its national conditions.

China is willing to work with Turkmenistan to strengthen the alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative with Turkmenistan's development strategy to revive the Great Silk Road, explore new measures to deepen cooperation concerning connectivity and agriculture, and expand cooperation in terms of culture, tourism and education, Zhao stated.

He called on the two sides to jointly promote the implementation of the three major global initiatives proposed by President Xi, safeguard the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, and practice true multilateralism.

He further said that the legislative bodies of China and Turkmenistan have always maintained friendly exchanges, and the NPC of China is willing to join hands with the National Assembly of Turkmenistan, strengthen friendly exchanges at multiple levels among legislative bodies, deepen exchanges of experience in legislation, supervision and governance, and create a favorable legal environment for practical cooperation between the two countries.

Gulmanova, meanwhile, said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership has achieved vigorous development in various fields including politics, economy, diplomacy and culture.

The National Assembly of Turkmenistan is willing to deepen friendly exchanges with the NPC of China, and enhance communication among special committees, youth and women parliamentarians and representatives, Gulmanova added.

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Dunyagozel Gulmanova, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)