Chairperson of National Assembly of Turkmenistan to visit China

Xinhua) 09:41, May 20, 2025

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Dunyagozel Gulmanova, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan, will lead a delegation to visit China from May 21 to 24, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee.

