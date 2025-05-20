Home>>
Chairperson of National Assembly of Turkmenistan to visit China
(Xinhua) 09:41, May 20, 2025
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Dunyagozel Gulmanova, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan, will lead a delegation to visit China from May 21 to 24, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Man turns birdwatching into booming business in NW China's Qinghai
- Over 30,000 overseas Chinese trace their ancestry to small town in SW China's Yunnan
- Traditional fitness practices gain popularity among young people
- Giant pandas have a good time at Yueyang Zhonghua Giant Panda Garden in C China's Hunan
Related Stories
- Direct road transport service launched between China, Turkmenistan
- Chinese foreign minister meets Turkmen deputy prime minister
- China, Turkmenistan to deepen cooperation in various fields
- China's senior legislator calls for enhanced cooperation with Turkmen parliament
- China pledges to enhance cooperation, boost ties with Turkmenistan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.