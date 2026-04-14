Zambia strengthens partnership with Chinese province to boost investment

Xinhua) 09:23, April 14, 2026

LUSAKA, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Zambia has strengthened its partnership with eastern China's Jiangsu Province to boost investment inflows, the country's investment agency said Monday.

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) said in a statement that the agency held a roadshow in Nanjing, capital of the Chinese province, and the collaboration reflects the southern African nation's increasing appeal as a premier investment destination in Africa.

ZDA Director-General Albert Halwampa said the partnership is a transformative step in Zambia's investment promotion strategy.

The partnership, he added, aligns with Zambia's broader strategy to deepen economic cooperation with China and attract investment into priority sectors.

"Establishing ZDA's presence in Jiangsu Province is a strategic milestone that will enhance investor engagement, improve information flow, and position Zambia to attract high-quality investments," he said.

According to the statement, representatives from China's Jiangsu Province welcomed the collaboration and expressed their willingness to seek business opportunities in Zambia.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)