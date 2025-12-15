Chinese enterprises in Zambia launch 2025 CSR report

Xinhua) 10:17, December 15, 2025

LUSAKA, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprises operating in Zambia published their 2025 White Paper on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on Friday, outlining their involvement in economic, social and community initiatives within the country during the year.

Released alongside New Year celebrations, the CSR report provides an in-depth look at CSR practices by Chinese enterprises in Zambia, covering economic contribution, livelihood improvement, ecological protection, cultural exchange, and compliance with local laws and regulations.

The report details specific actions and teamwork among Chinese enterprises, Zambian authorities and local communities, and underscores the commitment of Chinese enterprises to supporting the local community.

Speaking at the event, Zambian Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali said Zambia highly values its partnership with China, noting that cooperation with Chinese enterprises has supported economic transformation, job creation, and technological advancement in the country.

He said the contribution of Chinese enterprises is evident in major infrastructure projects, including the construction and revitalization of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority railway line.

Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing said the report reflects the active role of Chinese enterprises in fostering shared growth with local communities and contributing to Zambia's socio-economic development.

"Chinese businesses are important contributors to Zambia's economic and social development," Han said, urging enterprises to leverage their strengths and further promote high-quality, practical cooperation between the two countries.

President of the Association of Chinese Corporations in Zambia (ACCZ) Liao Jianfeng said the report highlights Chinese enterprises' firm commitment to taking concrete actions to integrate into local communities, serve local people, and give back to society across multiple dimensions.

The 2025 CSR report was jointly produced by the ACCZ, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia, the Chinese Mining Enterprises Association in Zambia, and the Zambia Chinese Association.

