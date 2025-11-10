Seminar on Chinese aid training programs held in Zambia

LUSAKA, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Zambia on Friday held a seminar where Zambian public workers who took various short-term aid training programs in China shared their feedback and experiences.

The seminar was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing, embassy officials, and representatives from the Zambian government.

In his remarks, Han said the seminar provided an opportunity to exchange insights and gather feedback, to enhance training initiatives and advance both friendship and practical cooperation.

The Chinese ambassador noted that human resources training is a vital pillar of the China-Zambia partnership and a bridge that strengthens traditional cooperation.

"The inspiring reflections shown just now by several Zambian officials on their training experiences in China are very enlightening," he said.

Han noted that, working in collaboration with the Zambian government, the Chinese embassy organized 57 training sessions based on the country's needs in 2025, in which about 400 Zambian participants were invited to study in China.

