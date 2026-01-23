China-Zambia joint textile firm begins test runs ahead of reopening

Xinhua) 10:31, January 23, 2026

LUSAKA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Zambia-China textile joint venture has begun test operations in central Zambia, signaling a major step toward the reopening of the once-defunct Mulungushi Textiles plant following the installation of new machinery and equipment, a government official said on Thursday.

Everness Nankala, principal public relations officer at the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, said the ministry will soon invite members of the public to witness full test runs before the facility is officially commissioned later this year.

She said the revival of the textile firm represents a major step in Zambia's industrial development and underscores the importance of industrialization in driving economic growth.

"The project is a testament to the government's commitment to promoting industrial growth and creating employment opportunities for Zambians," she said in a statement.

"Once operational, Mulungushi Textiles is expected to contribute significantly to Zambia's economic growth, reduce reliance on imports, and promote inclusive development."

Nankala added that the factory has been undergoing a 140-million-U.S.-dollar rehabilitation, during which new machinery and equipment have been installed.

She said that the factory is expected to create more than 500 direct jobs and strengthen cotton out-grower systems.

Located in the town of Kabwe, Mulungushi Textiles began construction in 1978 and was once one of Zambia's largest textile companies before ceasing operations in 2007.

The consensus on redeveloping Mulungushi Textiles was noted in a joint statement on establishing a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership during Hakainde Hichilema's state visit to China in September 2023.

